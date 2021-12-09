James Investment Research Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 6.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $213.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.49. The stock has a market cap of $120.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

