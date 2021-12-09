James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $184.21 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.80 and a 12-month high of $190.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,176 shares of company stock worth $36,328,189 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP.

