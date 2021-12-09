James Investment Research Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.28. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 13.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

JHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

