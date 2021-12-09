James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $79.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

