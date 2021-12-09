James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 59.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,912 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ONLN opened at $61.57 on Thursday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98.

