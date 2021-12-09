James Carlsen Buys 5,000 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) insider James Carlsen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Carlsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, James Carlsen acquired 5,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00.

NYSE CTOS opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.24.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $66,640,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $14,454,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $13,710,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.