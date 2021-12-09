Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,801 shares of company stock valued at $43,659,937. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock opened at $118.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.51. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.