Jackpot Digital (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Trading Down 4%

Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) traded down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 6,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 30,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14.

About Jackpot Digital (OTCMKTS:JPOTF)

Jackpot Digital, Inc engages as a software developer and supplier to the Gaming industry. It focuses on the provision of electronic tables, mobile gaming on cruise ships and hotel industry, and horse racing for fantasy sports industry. The company was founded on May 27, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.