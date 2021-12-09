Jabil (JBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JBL opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Jabil has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $634,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $1,066,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,227 shares of company stock worth $6,830,527 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

