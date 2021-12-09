IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.78. Approximately 157,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 196,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.53.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$7.10 price objective on shares of IsoEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$483.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.21.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.