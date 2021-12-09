iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after acquiring an additional 196,101 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,599. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.63 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.