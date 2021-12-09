iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $281.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.62 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.98.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

