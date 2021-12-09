iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 4.8% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $281.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.98. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

