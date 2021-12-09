iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,677,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,694,000 after purchasing an additional 415,010 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $415,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 29,890 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

