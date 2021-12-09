iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Ashford Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ashford Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Nationwide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 195,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $105.90 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.65 and a 200 day moving average of $103.93.

