iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.33 and last traded at $35.20. Approximately 15,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.