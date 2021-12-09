iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

