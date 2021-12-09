iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $21,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.43 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

