iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75+ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion+, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.iRobot also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.15-1.75 EPS.

Shares of IRBT traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,883. iRobot has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.64.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRobot stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iRobot were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

