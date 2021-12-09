IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $443,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $47.49 on Thursday. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $586.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRMD shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

