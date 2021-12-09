Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.27.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,739,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,927 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,784 shares in the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.