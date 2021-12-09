IOST (IOST) One Day Volume Hits $60.77 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $590.64 million and approximately $60.77 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.94 or 0.00383549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007448 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

