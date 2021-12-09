Investors Buy Large Volume of Heron Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 16,636 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,824% compared to the typical daily volume of 424 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 285,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. The company has a market cap of $965.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.