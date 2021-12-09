Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Position Reduced by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,202 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,326,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,522,000 after buying an additional 2,171,612 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 744,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 425,316 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,614,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 337,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 189,913 shares during the period. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,982,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BAB opened at $33.04 on Thursday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.