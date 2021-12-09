Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Holdings Trimmed by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,291,000 after buying an additional 559,148 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $152,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,513,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,785,000 after buying an additional 140,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,691,000 after buying an additional 142,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after buying an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $79.27 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.24 and a 1-year high of $82.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97.

