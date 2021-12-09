Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:IVPU opened at GBX 198 ($2.63) on Thursday. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 52-week low of GBX 156 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 198.99 ($2.64). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 190.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 183.82.
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Company Profile
