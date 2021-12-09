Invesco Ltd. Sells 8,116 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 63.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PagerDuty by 16.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,640. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.26. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

