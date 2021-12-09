Invesco Ltd. Purchases 11,041 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of PTC Therapeutics worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $10,349,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 58.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 161,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 60,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.