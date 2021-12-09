Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.43% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 856,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 226,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CVLG. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $409.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $274.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.