Invesco Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,744. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.20. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

