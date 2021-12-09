Invesco Ltd. Buys 35,310 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 103.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WOOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.