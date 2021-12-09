Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.840-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock opened at $673.06 on Thursday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $357.45 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.