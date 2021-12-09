Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,744 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,364,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after purchasing an additional 196,106 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,155,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $39.17 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.