InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

IIPZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$13.43 during midday trading on Friday. 27 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.022 dividend. This is a positive change from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

