Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,744,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,802,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after buying an additional 2,391,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $270,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average is $122.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.66 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.