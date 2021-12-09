Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.19 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.45 EPS.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average is $78.09. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $55.61 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.75.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,205,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,869 shares of company stock worth $5,506,652 over the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

