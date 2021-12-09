Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.23 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $95.46. The company had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $55.61 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,652 over the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

