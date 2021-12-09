Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Jean Madar Sells 23,112 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jean Madar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Jean Madar sold 1,100 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $103,455.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $94,230.00.

IPAR opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.61 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

