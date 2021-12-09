Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $64.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

