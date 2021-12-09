Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will report $60.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $71.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $202.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $203.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $272.15 million, with estimates ranging from $268.50 million to $275.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

INSE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,816. The stock has a market cap of $286.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.53. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 355,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 55.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

