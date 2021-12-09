Insight Protocol (INX) Market Cap Reaches $143,302.90

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $143,302.90 and approximately $53,920.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00043598 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.10 or 0.00223535 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

INX is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

