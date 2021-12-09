Insider Selling: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) General Counsel Sells 1,232 Shares of Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WH stock opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.58 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.24.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.