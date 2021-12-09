Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Sells 57,920 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,101,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,935 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 292.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,183 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after acquiring an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,749,000 after acquiring an additional 609,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

