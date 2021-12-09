Insider Selling: Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $74,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.68. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $8,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $7,033,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,668,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the period. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

