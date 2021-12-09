Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Sells 1,118 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SCI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 422,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

