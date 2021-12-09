Insider Selling: Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Sells 10,544 Shares of Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Weideman sold 10,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $582,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Weideman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,335.20.

NUAN stock opened at $54.82 on Thursday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of -609.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.