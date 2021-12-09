Insider Selling: NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Sells 2,062 Shares of Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NTAP stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,536. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average is $85.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

