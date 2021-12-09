Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) COO Sells 11,459 Shares of Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) COO Richard Preece sold 11,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $197,782.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Preece also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $500,749.04.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $17.98. 801,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.92. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $226,202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 27.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,591,000 after buying an additional 731,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $121,661,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

