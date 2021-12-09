Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 15,504 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $1,161,404.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $1,125,366.84.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $1,274,770.98.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,265,676.30.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $651,980.40.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $1,304,918.16.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,242,025.84.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $1,258,771.08.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $1,243,950.12.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $1,211,072.94.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,227,613.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $77.15 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after buying an additional 581,424 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 161,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $24,570,000. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.