Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $567,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of IT traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $311.16. The stock had a trading volume of 252,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $210,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Gartner by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $3,704,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

