Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $567,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of IT traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $311.16. The stock had a trading volume of 252,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.
Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
